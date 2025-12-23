Glen Ellyn League of Women Voters to host State of Village Jan. 15

The League of Women Voters of Glen Ellyn will present its first community meeting of the new year on Jan. 15.

League members, guests and local residents are welcome to attend the League’s annual, and always well-attended State of the Village session, featuring Glen Ellyn Village Manager Mark Franz and Village President Jim Burket, who will update attendees on recent and upcoming projects underway in the village.

The presentation is free, open to the public and will include time for Q&A.

The event will take place from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at the Glen Ellyn Police Station, 65 S. Park Blvd. Doors open at 6:45 pm.