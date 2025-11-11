Shaw Local

La Grange League of Women Voters to discuss presence of ICE in communities at Dec. 11 meeting

By Shaw Local News Network

The League of Women Voters of the La Grange Area is sponsoring a program, offered in partnership with the La Grange Public Library, on what it means for to have ICE, border patrol and the National Guard in our communities.

What are the rights of immigrants, protesters and residents? What can residents do to protect their civil rights?

The program will be held from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Dec. 11 at the La Grange Library, 10 W. Cossitt Ave., La Grange.

Ed Yohnka, director of communications at the Illinois ACLU, will address these questions. Yohnka is widely cited on legal and legislative matters.

To register, visit: https://live-lagrange.pantheonsite.io/event/border-patrol-and-national-guard-15308

This event is free of charge and open to the public. For more information, email league@lagrangearealwv.org.

