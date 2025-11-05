‘Leading the way’: DuPage’s new Crisis Recovery Center making an early impact

The DuPage County Crisis Recovery Center in Wheaton serves as an alternative to hospital emergency rooms. Family members, emergency medical services workers and law enforcement officials are able to bring adults and young people experiencing a mental health or substance use crisis to the new facility. (Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com/Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com)

The new DuPage Crisis Recovery Center is off to a “very strong start,” the county’s top public health official said Tuesday.

The striking building is accessible around the clock on the county health department campus in Wheaton as an alternative to hospital emergency departments or law enforcement intervention. County Board Chair Deb Conroy has hailed the center as a “game changer” and a “standard-bearer.”

“How is it going? It’s going incredibly well,” Adam Forker, the health department’s executive director, told county board members.

There were 332 total assessments completed in the first seven weeks and 65 youth served.

“So we have significantly expanded our reach of crisis care services in just a matter of weeks, both for youth and adults,” Forker said.

The center is designed to stabilize those in crisis and provide an ongoing care plan — all within less than 24 hours in most cases, particularly in the adult and youth mental health pods. Those units and sobering services have been available since Sept. 2.

The center also began providing a form of withdrawal management a couple weeks ago, and it’s already seeing some steady admissions, Forker said.

“The referrals, they’re coming from families, they’re coming from police, they’re coming from the jail, EMS, hospitals. When people call 988, we’re talking them through that,” Forker said.

Someone facing a crisis can call the health department’s hotline at (630) 627-1700 or the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. The department can also deploy a mobile crisis response team. The center’s opening means that people now have “someone to call, someone to respond and somewhere to go.”

“We really are leading the way with this model of care,” Forker said.

His remarks came during a presentation on the proposed health department budget for the upcoming fiscal year. The health board has authorized the use of reserve funds from the health department to help bridge an anticipated $3 million gap in the center’s operational budget during fiscal 2026.

“It’s important to note that this gap is not what I would consider a shortfall. It is a strategic investment that we have planned and prepared for,” Forker said. “It’s about taking care of our residents, and the health department reserves are there in place to support the CRC operations as we launch services for the first time.”

County board member Kari Galassi said she agreed that “this is the proper investment for our community.” She also asked about efforts to reduce that financial gap.

Forker said officials are pursuing several strategies, including philanthropic support. The nonprofit DuPage Health Matters foundation is raising funds.

He also pointed to the growth of 708 boards — also known as community mental health boards at the township level — and the money that they’re raising locally.

“As those come online, we’re working to collaborate with them and see what kind of support they can offer,” he said.

Conroy has said the center will support anyone in crisis, whether they are insured, Medicaid users, or uninsured — “no judgment, no stigma, no noise, just healing.”

The county board is set to vote on the final overall budget Nov. 25.

https://www.dailyherald.com/20251028/news/leading-the-way-dupages-new-crisis-recovery-center-making-an-early-impact/?fbclid=IwY2xjawN4aF9leHRuA2FlbQIxMQBicmlkETFkRlo5OFNqQ2pSNVVVUDh0c3J0YwZhcHBfaWQQMjIyMDM5MTc4ODIwMDg5MgABHg8aCp_uw9oxZer-1IxE6UaKh0GGg0JztIL3juhiCJOneqHsBh_HyJwkg2RW_aem_St9WCHIoxZZs8co4GnDS2A