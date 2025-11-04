Rasin honored with Dunham Award for decades of volunteering in Downers Grove

As the recipient of this year’s Montrew Dunham Award, Downers Grove resident Lisa Rasin was honored with a standing ovation in front of 100 coworkers, friends, and family members at an event held in early October to celebrate her long commitment to the community.

This annual tribute, which began in 2019 by the Downers Grove Historical Society, recognizes individuals who have made lasting contributions to Downers Grove through years of dedicated volunteer service and leadership.

This year’s ceremony, “A Lifetime of Stepping Up and Giving Back” was “beyond my expectations,” Rasin said.

When told she was this year’s recipient, Rasin was first “shocked” and then “pleasantly surprised, very grateful, and honored,” she said.

Moving to Downers Grove in 1981, Rasin, who lives in the same home she moved into all those years ago, with her husband, Craig, says she loves Downers Grove and has “no plans of ever leaving.”

She first got involved in the community chairing Relay for Life events for the American Cancer Society.

Over time, Rasin also became involved with numerous organizations including the Chamber of Commerce, the Indian Boundary YMCA, the Downers Grove Kiwanis Club, the Rotary Club, the Economic Development Commission, Township Board and the Township Senior Advisory Council.

In many of these organizations she took on numerous leadership roles.

“I am just a professional volunteer,” she said. “I sincerely love giving back to the community.”

Rasin is also one of the chairs of Rotary GroveFest, where she has built and leads a strong team of Rotarians and community volunteers whose efforts have helped raise tens of thousands of dollars to support charitable causes throughout Downers Grove.

“The money we raise goes right back into the community,” she said, “It is amazing what a small group of people can accomplish.”

Rasin also worked at SEASPAR, a special recreation association, as the fund development coordinator for more than 10 years.

Retiring from SEASPAR on a Friday, on the following Monday Rasin said to herself “I can’t sit here. I have to go somewhere.”

She decided to co-manage the Downers Grove FISH Pantry, a place where she had volunteered for the previous 10 to 15 years.

Since 2019, through her work at the pantry, Rasin has helped provide essential food and resources to local families.

“Going forward, all the pantries are going to see more and more families coming,” Rasin said.

“It is worse now than it was during COVID.”

“I go home so thankful that I am able to go to the grocery store and put gas in my car,” Rasin said.

“All I can do is help one person at a time and make their lives better,” she added.

And despite Rasin’s numerous leadership roles, she also gives much time to behin- the-scenes volunteering such as providing transportation to elderly neighbors and mentoring younger volunteers.

“I feel like I am here to serve,” she said. “It is what I get the most enjoyment from. Whatever I do, I just like to make things better.”

Volunteering, she said, is a life-changing experience.