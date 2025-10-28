DuPage County communities part of ComEd EV Readiness Program

An electric vehicle charging station is pictured outside of the Illinois State Capitol Complex in Springfield. (Jerry Nowicki)

Commonwealth Edison and the Metropolitan Mayors Caucus on Tuesday announced the fourth group of local governments joining the EV Readiness Program, an initiative that helps Illinois communities prepare for the growing demand for electric vehicles and charging infrastructure.

The newest cohort includes 16 communities and organizations: Blackhawk Hills Regional Council, Brookfield, Burr Ridge, Deerfield, Des Plaines, Downers Grove, Grayslake, Highland Park, Northbrook, Pingree Grove, Riverwoods, Sandwich, Streamwood, Vernon Hills, Winnetka and Woodridge.

The EV Readiness Program provides technical assistance to help local governments streamline policies, improve permitting processes, and implement best practices for transportation electrification, according to a news release from ComEd.

Participants can earn Bronze, Silver or Gold “EV Ready” designations based on the level of their efforts.

“The EV Readiness Program provides cities and counties across the region with critical resources needed to support EV growth within their communities,” Ajit Apte, ComEd senior vice president of customer operations, said in the release.

“By partnering with the Metropolitan Mayors Caucus and communities across northern Illinois, we are helping make the transition to EVs more achievable for everyone,” Apte said.

ComEd and the Caucus launched the program in 2022 to help municipalities prepare for electric transportation, which the companies say can reduce emissions and lower costs for residents. With the addition of the fourth cohort, more than 50 communities in northern Illinois have participated, the release said.

Illinois currently has more than 152,000 electric vehicles on the road, with most located in the northern part of the state. The Climate and Equitable Jobs Act, passed in 2021, set a goal of putting 1 million EVs on Illinois roads by 2030.

“The EV Readiness Program is the first of its kind in the nation and shows that local governments can be powerful innovators,” Geneva Mayor Kevin Burns, chair of the Caucus’ Environment and Energy Committee, said in the release.

“By adopting forward-thinking policies, our communities are making clean transportation more accessible and affordable,” Burns said.

The latest cohort began this fall and is expected to achieve EV readiness status by summer 2026. The program includes training for first responders and local inspectors, led by the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 134, according to the release.

Des Plaines Mayor Andrew Goczkowski, whose city hosted the kickoff meeting, said the program aligns with local sustainability goals.

ComEd said it has awarded more than $100 million in rebates to customers since launching its EV incentive programs in 2024. More than half of the funds are designated for low-income or equity investment eligible communities, according to the release.

The EV Readiness Program has received multiple honors, including the Innovative Community Program/Special Project Award from the Illinois Association of Municipal Management Assistants and recognition as a Top 100 finalist for the Chicago Innovation Awards.

More information about the program is available at www.comed.com/EV or through the Metropolitan Mayors Caucus website.