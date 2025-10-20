Roll Call: The time has come for police to embrace data analysis

One of the most pressing challenges facing smaller law enforcement agencies today is staffing. It affects practically every aspect of policing, including patrol operations, supervisory oversight, investigative capacity, command leadership and civilian support.

While technology plays a vital role in helping departments operate efficiently, there is no substitute for the human expertise of seasoned officers, civilian personnel and analysts who keep agencies focused and responsive to community needs.

In this context, I believe police chiefs across the country must begin prioritizing the recruitment and integration of civilian employees with the skills, education and technical expertise to serve as data analysts, public safety analysts or shared administrative personnel. Specifically, agencies must move beyond event-based social media monitoring and commit to daily, proactive analysis. This is no longer a luxury—it’s a necessity.

Historically, when law enforcement identified a need for a new operational mix, police chiefs made the case to elected officials, justifying the creation of specialized units be it traffic enforcement, K-9 teams, drone operations or tactical response groups.

The same approach should now be applied to data analysis. Chiefs must advocate for shared analyst positions across departments, especially in jurisdictions where a full-time role may be financially out of reach. A cooperative model under mutual aid agreements would make these positions cost-effective, task-focused and professionally sustainable, while enhancing public trust and interagency collaboration.

Social media monitoring has become an indispensable tool for law enforcement. Agencies now rely on sophisticated platforms to detect threats, track suspects and gather intelligence.

These tools support investigations by exposing criminal networks, identifying signs of escalation, mapping suspect movements and pinpointing jurisdictional boundaries. They can even analyze historical online behavior to detect patterns of criminal activity.

Importantly, these capabilities are lawful and grounded in open-source data collection—information that is publicly available and sanctioned by the courts.

To be effective, however, agencies must have the right people in the right roles. Technology alone cannot interpret nuance, context or intent. That requires trained analysts who understand both the digital landscape and the operational needs of law enforcement.

Given the budget constraints many departments face, police leaders must carefully evaluate which digital solutions offer the greatest return on investment.

But one recommendation stands out: the creation of a full-time, shared data analyst position. The time has come. This is not just about technology—it’s about strategy, safety and service.