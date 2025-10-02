Woodridge cancels Hispanic Heritage event

The village of Woodridge has canceled its Hispanic Heritage festival (Courtesy village of Woodridge)

The village Woodridge has canceled Sunday’s Hispanic Heritage celebration after several vendors scheduled to work at the event canceled.

“The decision to cancel our Hispanic Heritage celebration was not easy and was based on logistical challenges. Mainly, some of our participating vendors withdrew yesterday, and rather than try to rebuild the event at the last minute, we felt it was best to cancel,” Jaime Kaczor, the village’s communications and community engagement manager, said in email.

Kaczor did not know if the vendors’ decision to withdraw was related to concerns about potential Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids.

“The vendors who withdrew did not provide a specific reason for their decision, so we can only confirm that they chose to cancel,” she said.

The event would have been held at the Woodridge Public Library.

“We know many were looking forward to gathering for music, crafts and community, and we share in that disappointment and the sadness of not being able to come together in celebration,” the village said in a statement.

Throughout the remainder of Hispanic Heritage Month, residents can visit the library to participate in a themed children’s craft that was planned for the celebration, according to the statement.