Roll Call: Ambushes of police officers are a ‘disturbing national trend’ that must be stopped

Three police officers were murdered and two were wounded Sept. 17 in one of the deadliest ambushes against law enforcement in 25 years. This attack, which unfolded in North Codorus Township, Pennsylvania, 115 miles west of Philadelphia, was not a chaotic shootout. It was a calculated execution.

The fallen officers, Detective Mark Baker, Detective Sgt. Cody Becker and Sgt. Isiah Emenheiser of the North York County Regional Police were ambushed while serving an arrest warrant on a stalking suspect.

That suspect, Matthew J. Ruth, 24, had broken into his ex-girlfriend’s home and lay in wait for officers to arrive. He was killed by police after the two-minute assault.

This is not an isolated incident. It’s part of a disturbing national trend. Ambushes against police have become the new normal. Consider:

Charlotte, North Carolina (2024): Four officers killed.

Allen, Kentucky (2022): Three officers killed.

Dallas, Texas (2016): Five officers killed.

These are just the most visible examples of tragedy. The FBI reports that 229 officers have been shot in the line of duty this year alone. Forty have died. Last year, 64 officers were killed while serving their communities.

This is a cultural shift fueled by lawlessness, a lack of accountability and a criminal justice system that too often prioritizes convenience over safety.

In Illinois, the SAFE-T Act has eliminated cash bail, releasing violent offenders back onto the streets with alarming regularity. This is not reform. It’s reckless.

We must act. Congress must stop stalling and pass legislation that protects law enforcement and deters violent offenders. I call on our elected officials to immediately pass:

The Qualified Immunity Act of 2025. Codifies protections for officers acting in good faith.

The Police Officer Self-Defense Protection Act. Ensures federal protections for justified use of force.

The Protect and Serve Act of 2025. Establishes a federal crime for targeting police officers with violence.

The Thin Blue Line Act. Expands federal death penalty eligibility for the murder or attempted murder of police officers.

These bills are not partisan. They are essential.

I was shot in the line of duty in 1984. What saved me wasn’t legislation or tactical brilliance. Instead, it was a bulletproof vest I bought myself. At the time, there was no funding for officer safety gear. That must never happen again.

As an ambassador for the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund, I am dedicated to eliminating line-of-duty deaths. It is possible. But we need help from lawmakers, from communities and from every American who believes in justice and public safety.

Let this tragedy in York County serve as a turning point. Not another statistic. Not another forgotten name.