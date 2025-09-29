Shaw Local

League of Women Voters of Wheaton celebrates 70th anniversary

By Shaw Local News Network

The League of Women Voters of Wheaton recently celebrated its 70th anniversary.

In honor of this milestone, Mayor Phil Suess presented a proclamation making Sept. 22, 2025, the “70th Anniversary of the League of Women Voters of Wheaton Day,” commending the league for its contributions to the civic life of the Wheaton community.

Wheaton’s chapter of the League of Women Voters was established in 1955 by Marget Hamilton, who later would serve as mayor of Wheaton.

The nonpartisan organization works to provide residents with the knowledge and tools necessary to make informed decisions at the ballot box and in civic life through activities such as candidate forums, voter registration drives, and community education programs.

