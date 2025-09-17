Berwyn middle school assistant principal killed in shooting outside school

An assistant principal at Lincoln Middle School in Berwyn was one of three victims of a shooting that took place on Tuesday outside the school.

In a letter to the community, Berwyn North School District 98 Superintendent Michelle Smith said Nerissa Lee was fatally shot during the shooting, which authorities said appeared to be domestic in nature.

The shooting took place at about 4:05 p.m. when a gunman approached a car in front of the school and started firing a rifle inside the vehicle before turning the weapon on himself, Smith said.

Lee was inside the vehicle when she was shot, authorities said.

No students were harmed in the incident, Smith said.

Lincoln Middle School, 6432 16th St., was closed on Wednesday, but students were encouraged to come to the school if “they need to process [Tuesday’s] events,” Smith said. Classes are expected to resume on Thursday.

Berwyn police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.