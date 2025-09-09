District 58 foundation’s Oktoberfest brings a taste of Bavaria to Downers Grove

Beer and traditional German food will be featured this weekend at Downers Grove District 58 annual Oktoberfest. Children's activities and live music will also be included in the two-day event (Erica Benson for Shaw Local)

A little Oom Pah Pah is headed to Downers Grove this weekend—all to benefit the Education Foundation of Downers Grove District 58.

Downtown Downers Grove will transform to a bit of Bavaria beginning on the evening of Sept. 12 with the kickoff of the foundation’s Oktoberfest.

Headlining the Friday music lineup is the Gipsy Kings featuring Nicolas Reyes.

To date, the Foundation has raised more than $2 million for District 58 through a variety of fundraisers each year to support the 13 schools in the district.

Janet Alikpala, the foundation’s long-term president, said the event began as a pumpkin festival, but over the years “evolved” into an Oktoberfest music and food celebration.

Now in its 12th year, several thousand people are expected to attend the two-day event.

“We are excited it has grown so much,” Alikpala said.

Nearly 200 volunteers will serve meals, beer and work security to help make the event happen, she said.

In addition, District 58 teachers and principals will also be on hand serving beer and food.

From traditional German style food including bratwurst, Bavarian pretzels, schnitzel, German potato salad, German chocolate cake, apple strudel and Oktoberfest beer, the event also includes a wide range of entertainment for children and adults.

One of the highlights of the event is Saturday’s brat eating contest between students from Downers Grove North and Downers South high schools at 3:30 p.m.

On Saturday morning, the music will begin with a battle of the bands contest, followed by Fuze, a tribute Santana group, and Heart to Heartbreak, which features the music of Heart and Pat Benatar. The night will end with the Lounge Puppets.

Saturday also will feature a family kids’ zone from noon until 5 p.m. that includes face painting, tattoos, caricatures, childrens’ crafts, dunk tank, inflatables, pumpkin painting, photo booth and a trackless train.

Other childrens’ entertainment on Saturday afternoon includes World of Reptiles, Strolling Juggler, Wonder Woman and Spider Man and magician Jaime Aponte.

The event will be held the parking lot at Forest and Burlington avenues behind the Downers Grove Public Library and will be held rain or shine.

Tickets are required for the event and can be purchased online. Otherwise, tickets can be purchased at the event—if it has not reached capacity.

Ticket prices range from $40 for general admission on Friday for the headliner event.

Tickets on Saturday range from $ 15.75 for adults and tickets for children under 17 with a paying adult are $5.75.

On both nights, VIP Pit Passes are available that include a private cash bar, luxury restrooms and front-stage party pit access.

The event also includes an after party hosted by Cadence, one of the sponsors of the event, that includes late night snacks and drink specials.

The money raised at the Oktoberfest will be used to expand instructional opportunities through individual classroom teacher grants, Alikpala said.

In addition, the money raised by the foundation has been used to fund student experiences and activities through its Reaching New Heights grant program, its Reading Games Literacy Event, and provided support for the District’s Annual Young Author and Writers Fest.

The foundation also honors outstanding District 58 staff members through its Green Apple Recognition program.

The organization also supports a teacher kickoff event at the beginning of each school year, Alikpala said.

“We give each school $2,000 to help start off the year,” Alikpala said.

A District 58 alum herself, Alikpala said she volunteers her time for the foundation because “I grew up here” and still has many connections from her childhood.

Now, she added, “I want to raise as much money for these kids” as I can.