Glen Ellyn Park District unveils exciting fall events, six new activities

Get ready for a fun-packed fall with the Glen Ellyn Park District’s lineup of events this late September and October.

Highlights include six brand-new activities: the Badges & Bobbers Fishin’ Derby, Pup & Putt mini golf with your dog, Glen Ellyn’s Got Talent community show, an Autumn Movie in the Park, Trunk or Treat on Main Street and the Tween Hallow’s Eve Dance.

Here’s what’s coming up:

Family Bingo Night - 5 to 7 p.m. Sept. 19, Ackerman Sports & Fitness Center, 800 St. Charles Road. Enjoy bingo, pizza and prizes at this drop-in event. Multiple rounds with prizes after each. Bingo cards and pizza are $1 each. All ages welcome. Children 15 and under must be with an adult. No registration needed.

Badges & Bobbers Fishin’ Derby - 9 to 10:30 a.m. Sept. 20, Lake Ellyn Park, 645 Lenox Road. Children ages 3-12 fish alongside Glen Ellyn police and firefighters in this catch-and-release derby. Prizes for largest, smallest and most fish caught in three age groups, plus best-dressed angler. Bring your own fishing pole. Bait, snacks and activities are included. Adult accompaniment required. Pre-registration required; no walk-ins. Fee: $12 for residents, $18 for nonresidents.

Pup & Putt - 6:30 to 8 p.m, Sept. 26, Holes & Knolls, 845 Pershing Ave.Bring your leashed dog for a mini golf stroll with giveaways for pups. Ages 6+, dogs must be with someone 18+. Fee: $10 residents, $15 nonresidents.

Glen Ellyn’s Got Talent - 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 3, Spring Avenue Recreation Center, 185 Spring Ave. Community talent show for ages 7+. Singers, dancers, comedians and more take the stage. Admission is “Pay What You Can,” benefiting Chameleon Theatre Productions. Performers must audition by Sept. 16 via video. Fee: $10 per performer.

OAKtoberfest - 1 to 4 p.m. Oct. 4, Maryknoll Park, 845 Pershing Road. Celebrate Illinois oaks with family-friendly activities, a StoryWalk, live music and art projects. Beer available for purchase. Free admission. No registration. Co-hosted by Go Green Glen Ellyn.

Family Bingo Night - 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 10, Ackerman Sports & Fitness Center. Repeat of the popular bingo night. Same details as Sept. 19.

Macabre Masters Mini Golf Tournament - 4:30 to 6 p.m. Oct. 11, Holes & Knolls. Halloween-themed mini golf with costume prizes. Ages 4+. Fee: $15 for residents, $18 for nonresidents.

Grandparents and Me Day at the Lake - 10 a.m. to noon Oct. 13, Lake Ellyn Park. Intergenerational outdoor fun with crafts, hikes, boating and fishing. Children 3-12 with an adult. Bring fishing gear. Fee: $20 for residents, $25 for nonresidents.

October Blood Drive - 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 14, Ackerman Sports & Fitness Center. Donate blood with Versiti Blood Center. Appointments recommended; walk-ins welcome.

Autumn Movie in the Park: Wicked - 6 to 9:30 p.m. Oct. 16, Main Street Recreation Center, 501 Hill Ave. Free outdoor screening of Wicked. Bring chairs or blankets. All ages. No registration.

Autumn Craft Fair - 1 to 3 p.m. Oct. 18, Main Street Recreation Center: Browse handmade goods by local artisans. Free admission. Vendors can reserve tables ($15 residents, $25 nonresidents).

Ackerman Haunted Trail - 4 to 9 p.m. Oct. 23-24, Ackerman Park. Walk a spooky trail with two levels of scares (4-6 p.m. less scary; 6-9 p.m. for older children). Refreshments available. Ages 3+ must register. Fee: $5.

Boo Bash - 10 to 11:30 a.m. Oct. 25, Ackerman Park. Halloween fun for children 2-10 with costume parade, trick-or-treat trail, snacks and pumpkin patch. Adult accompaniment required. Fee: $15 for residents, $25 for nonresidents.

Pumpkins on Main Carving Contest - Oct. 27– Oct. 31: Main Street Recreation Center. Submit your carved jack-o’-lantern for a community display and prize contest. Bring pumpkins Oct. 27 or 28, 8:30 a.m.-8 p.m. Participation is free, but registration is required.

Trunk or Treat at Main Street - 4 to 6 p.m. Oct. 27, Main Street Recreation Center. Family-friendly trick-or-treat with decorated trunks and pumpkin carving. Free to attend. Treat-givers must register.

Tween Hallow’s Eve Dance - 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 30, Lake Ellyn Boathouse. Silent disco dance party for ages 9-12 with food and costume contest. Registration required. Fee: $25 for residents, $30 for nonresidents.

Visit gepark.org for full details and registration.