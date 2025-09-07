Lace up for Lake Ellyn One-Mile Classic and Kids Dash

The Glen Ellyn Park District will hold the Lake Ellyn One-Mile Classic and Kids Dash at 8 a.m. Sept. 14 at Lake Ellyn Park. (Photo provided by Glen Ellyn Park District)

The Glen Ellyn Park District will hold the Lake Ellyn One-Mile Classic and Kids Dash will begin at 8 a.m. Sept. 14, at Lake Ellyn Park.

This community event invites participants age 6 and older to enjoy a scenic, one-mile loop around the lake. The Kids Dash features a shortened quarter-mile race along Lenox Road for children age 1 to 5.

Registration is $20 per person and includes a t-shirt. Online registration is available until Sept. 8. Race-day registration opens at 7:30 a.m.

Awards will be presented in each age group/category. For more information and to register, visit gepark.org/register.