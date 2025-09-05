La Grange League of Women of Voters to host program on Supreme Court decisions

What new decisions have emerged from our Supreme Court, and how will they impact our democracy?

The League of Women Voters of the La Grange Area will sponsor a program on recent Supreme Court decisions.

Jan Goldberg’s presentation will highlight cases involving birthright citizenship, religious education healthcare choices and other key issues.

The program will be held from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Sept. 25 at the Brookfield Public Library, 3541 Park Ave, Brookfield.

This event is free and open to the public. For more information, email league@lagrangearealwv.org. Visit https://my.lwv.org/illinois/la-grange-area