Large July gathering at Glen Ellyn pool leads to another misdemeanor arrest

Glen Ellyn police said they have made an additional arrest stemming from a large gathering of young people at a park district pool on the day after the Fourth of July.

Alyah R. Collins, 23, of Hazel Crest, faces a misdemeanor charge of battery. He is accused of pushing the park district manager into the pool.

The charge was filed July 15. Collins was arrested at the Glen Ellyn Police Department without incident on Sept. 1, police announced Wednesday.

Police were alerted shortly before 5 p.m. July 5 to a growing crowd of teens and young adults gathering at Sunset Pool.

Officers estimated there were 200 to 300 people at the property on Fairview Avenue, police said in a previous news release.

Some of the attendees were seen entering without paying, smoking marijuana, consuming alcoholic beverages in violation of the park district’s ordinances, and igniting illegal fireworks.

Due to the disruptive and unsafe behavior of several individuals at the neighborhood pool — including violations of park district ordinances — the agency made the decision to close the facility early, park district Executive Director Dave Thommes said in a statement.

Collins is next due in court Oct. 6.

Authorities also have said a teen was charged with possession, sale or use of fireworks, and obstructing an officer. Both are misdemeanors.