Glen Ellyn Park District’s September event lineup offers numerous activities

As summer draws to a close, the Glen Ellyn Park District presents a variety of events for September, including Glow in the Park Lantern Walk supporting Lurie Children’s, Lake Ellyn One-Mile Classic and Pup & Putt events.

Ackerman SFC Free Week - Sept. 8-14 at Ackerman Sports and Fitness Center. Discover the benefits of a great workout at Ackerman SFC during Free Week. Enjoy free access to the fitness center and group fitness classes by registering at the front desk during Free Week. Participants must be 18 years of age or older with a valid ID.

Hunger Action Month Food Drive - Sept. 11 to 18 at Ackerman Sports and Fitness Center: Drop off nonperishable food items and toiletries at Ackerman SFC during normal business hours to help stock the shelves of the Glen House Food Pantry.

Glow in the Park Lantern Walk 5 to 8 p.m. Sept. 12 at Lake Ellyn Park: Light up the night in support of Lurie Children’s Hospital. The evening begins with live music, face painting, a balloon artist and more. At 7:20 p.m., either watch or join the illuminated paper lantern walk around the lake. Purchase a lantern kit to decorate at home. Get your kit in advance at Main Street Recreation Center. Each kit includes a paper lantern shade, an LED light and a carrying stick.

Family Campout - 6:30 p.m. to 8 a.m. Sept. 12-13 at Maryknoll Park: Spend a night under the stars at Maryknoll Park. First, enjoy the splash park and mini-golf course. Then, settle in for a movie in the park with hot dogs or pizza, soft drinks and snacks. In the morning, dig in to a continental breakfast in the Maryknoll Clubhouse. This event is $10 for residents and $15 for nonresidents. Please note that camping gear is not provided.

Lake Ellyn One-Mile Classic - 8 to 8:30 a.m. Sept. 14 at Lake Ellyn Park: Run a one-mile loop around Lake Ellyn Park, taking in the autumn views. Awards will be presented for various age groups and categories. Online registration is available until Sept. 8. In-person registration will be accepted on the morning of the event, beginning at 7:30 a.m. Participation is $20 per person.

September Blood Drive - 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 16 at Ackerman SFC: Take part in this blood drive from Versiti Blood Center of Illinois. Appointments are recommended for blood donations, but walk-ups are welcome.

Family Bingo Night - 5 to 7 p.m. Sept. 19 at Ackerman SFC: Spend an evening at Ackerman SFC filled with bingo, pizza and prizes. Several rounds will be played and prizes will be awarded at the end of each round. No registration is required. Children aged 15 and under must be accompanied by an adult. Bingo cards and pizza are $1 each.

Badges & Bobbers Fishing Derby - 9 to 10:30 a.m. Sept. 20 at Lake Ellyn Park: Cast your line alongside Glen Ellyn police and volunteer fire departments at this fun-filled catch-and-release fishing derby. Catch as many fish as you can in one hour. Prizes will be awarded for the largest, smallest and most fish caught in three age groups: 3-5 years, 6-8 years and 9-12 years. The registration fee of $12 for residents and $18 for nonresidents includes bait, snacks and activities. Participants are required to bring their own fishing poles. Pre-registration is required. Walk-up registration will not be accepted.

Pup & Putt - 6:30 to 8 p.m. Sept. 26 at Holes & Knolls. Bring your four-legged friend for a stroll through the mini golf course, specially set up for paws and putters alike. Enjoy a playful round with your pup and pick up some doggie giveaways along the way. Dogs must be leashed at all times. This event is $10 for residents and $15 for nonresidents.