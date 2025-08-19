St. Francis student gets perfect score on ACT test

When Ian Dimler, a St. Francis High School student from Glen Ellyn, recently achieved a perfect score on his ACT test.

Dimler received the news over the summer that he had done what less than .2% of high schoolers nationwide do. He reached his goal and had earned that perfect score of 36.

“I was really happy, and a little surprised honestly, because it is so hard to do,” he said in a news release. “I told my parents and they were super happy for me. I studied a lot, and it worked.”

Dimler said there was no special strategy, routine or lucky charms that helped him reach his goal. It was just a matter of completing more practice tests and working on questions he was missing.

“A lot of what I learned in my classes here at St. Francis prepared me for the test,” he said.

In addition to his stellar academic record, Dimler is also captain of the cross country and track teams and participates in math team and engineering club.

Looking ahead, he hopes to use his interest in math, science, and problem-solving in the engineering field.

“I want to solve problems that actually impact people, and are helpful,” he said. “That’s what’s really interesting to me.”