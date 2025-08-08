Glen Ellyn mourns death of Trustee Steve Szymanski

Glen Ellyn Trustee Steve Szymanski has died, the village announced in a news release.

Szymanski was elected to the Village Board in April, following seven years of service on the village’s Capital Improvements Commission, including five years as its chairperson.

Over the course of his public service, Szymanski was instrumental in guiding many significant village capital projects, including the Taylor Avenue Pedestrian Tunnel, the Civic Center Public Parking Garage and the Downtown Central Business District Streetscape and Utility Improvements Project.

He also served as liaison to the Community Relations Commission.

Szymanski retired after a 42-year career with United States Steel Corp., where he served as general manager in strategic planning.

He held a bachelor’s degree in engineering from Missouri University of Science and Technology, an MBA from Marquette University and a master’s in management from Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management.

An active community volunteer, he contributed his time and talents to the Partnership for Educational Progress (PEP), supporting Glenbard high schools and their feeder districts through grants, scholarships and special programs. He also mentored students at the local high school through their Incubator program.

“Steve was a calm, kind, and dedicated trustee who served our community with unwavering commitment for many years in various capacities,” Village Manager Mark Franz said in the release. “His contributions and quiet strength left a lasting impact on those who had the privilege of working with him.”

“Steve brought a combination of strategic vision, engineering expertise, and genuine care for Glen Ellyn to every role he served,” Village President Jim Burket said in the release. “Whether guiding major infrastructure projects or mentoring others, he approached each challenge with humility, intelligence and a commitment to doing what was best for the village.

“We will deeply miss his insight, leadership and friendship. On behalf of the Village Board, I extend our heartfelt condolences to Steve’s family. We are grateful for his service, and we will remember him with respect and gratitude.”

Szymanski is survived by his two sons and five grandchildren.