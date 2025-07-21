Glen Ellyn Park District’ 2K Kids Color Bash Run

The fun and colorful 2K Kids Color Bash Run returns to Ackerman Park from 9 to 11 a.m. Aug. 9 in Glen Ellyn. (Photo provided by Glen Ellyn Park District)

The fun and colorful 2K Kids Color Bash Run returns to Ackerman Park from 9 to 11 a.m. Aug. 9 in Glen Ellyn.

Dash through color stations along the 1.25-mile course and be showered in vibrant powder. A DJ will keep the party going with an after-race dance celebration and color packet throw. Top finishers in each age group (4-5, 6-7 and 8-10 years) will take home prizes.

Registration is $25 for residents and $37 for nonresidents through July 26 and $30 for residents and $42 for nonresidents beginning July 27. Registration includes a timing bib and a commemorative T-shirt.

Sign up today at gepark.org/register.