Glen Ellyn Foundation Gator Race returns to Sunset Pool July 24

Join the Glen Ellyn Parks Foundation for the return of the Gator Race at 4:30 p.m. July 24, at Sunset Pool, 483 Fairview Ave. in Glen Ellyn.
Adopt a gator and enter to win prizes, including a 2026 Sunset Pool Family Membership, Holes & Knolls mini golf passes and more.
Like a rubber duck race, numbered gators will race down the slide at Sunset Pool. This year, the Foundation aims to raise $3,000 to support its mission of expanding local access to recreation.
All net proceeds will go toward providing scholarships for under-resourced families, helping them access recreational and athletic programs.
Gator adoption options include one gator for $10, four for $25 and 20 for $100. Adoptions can be made online at givebutter.com/gatorrace2025. Winners will be notified after the event, so you don’t need to be present to win.