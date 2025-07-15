Glen Ellyn Parks Foundation launches fundraising campaign for downtown park

The Glen Ellyn Parks Foundation, in partnership with the Glen Ellyn Park District, has launched a fundraising campaign, “From Parking Lot to Park!,” to raise $800,000 to support enhanced amenities for the Glen Ellyn Downtown Community Park. (Rendering provided by Glen Ellyn Parks Foundation)

The Glen Ellyn Parks Foundation, in partnership with the Glen Ellyn Park District, has launched a fundraising campaign, “From Parking Lot to Park,” to raise $800,000 to support enhanced amenities for the Glen Ellyn Downtown Community Park.

The funds will help bring a children’s nature play area, a seasonal chilled ice rink and a plaza entrance on Duane Street to the project.

Phase one of the project is estimated at $5.6 million and includes the demolition of the existing parking lot to make way for new public space and natural landscaping. Construction is scheduled to begin in 2026.

For more information on the Downtown Community Park or to donate, visit geparksfoundation.org.