Santa Claus is taking a break from his work at the North Pole to make a special appearance from 6 to 7:30 p.m. July 25 at Sunset Pool in Glen Ellyn for an after-hours party filled with swimming, games and holiday cheer.

Children aged 11 and younger can enjoy a dip in the pool, pizza or a hot dog and have a chance to capture a magical photo with Santa.

Attendance is $15 per child for park district residents and $20 for nonresidents. Register for this event at gepark.org.