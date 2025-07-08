July 08, 2025
Glen Ellyn Park District’s Thirsty Thursday on the Deck set for July 17

By Bob Rakow
The Glen Ellyn Park District’s Thirsty Thursday on the Deck returns Thursday, July 17, from 6:30 to 9 p.m. at the beautiful Lake Ellyn Boathouse.

Make the most of a summer night with the Glen Ellyn Park District’s Thirsty Thursday on the Deck, from 6:30 to 9 p.m. July 17 at the Lake Ellyn Boathouse, 645 Lenox Road.

This 21+ event offers the perfect blend of lakeside relaxation, great drinks and live music.

Enjoy craft beer and wine available for purchase from The Beer Cellar, while Side Project delivers a mix of pop, rock and folk music. Light snacks will be provided, and guests are encouraged to bring their own food for a casual, picnic-style vibe.

Registration is $20 per person and includes your first drink ticket. A portion of the proceeds will support the Glen Ellyn Parks Foundation, helping fund scholarships and park improvements.

Registration is required at gepark.org/register.

Can’t make it on July 17? There’s still one more chance to experience Thirsty Thursday on the Deck on Aug. 21.

