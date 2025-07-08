Glen Ellyn Park District’s Thirsty Thursday on the Deck set for July 17

The Glen Ellyn Park District’s Thirsty Thursday on the Deck is set for 6:30 to 9 p.m.July 17 at Lake Ellyn Boathouse. (Photo provided by Glen Ellyn Park District. )

Make the most of a summer night with the Glen Ellyn Park District’s Thirsty Thursday on the Deck, from 6:30 to 9 p.m. July 17 at the Lake Ellyn Boathouse, 645 Lenox Road.

This 21+ event offers the perfect blend of lakeside relaxation, great drinks and live music.

Enjoy craft beer and wine available for purchase from The Beer Cellar, while Side Project delivers a mix of pop, rock and folk music. Light snacks will be provided, and guests are encouraged to bring their own food for a casual, picnic-style vibe.

Registration is $20 per person and includes your first drink ticket. A portion of the proceeds will support the Glen Ellyn Parks Foundation, helping fund scholarships and park improvements.

Registration is required at gepark.org/register.

Can’t make it on July 17? There’s still one more chance to experience Thirsty Thursday on the Deck on Aug. 21.

###