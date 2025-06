Sensory swim nights will be held at the Glen Ellyn Park District's Sunset Pool on July 14 and Aug. 5. (Photo provided by Glen Ellyn Park District)

The Glen Ellyn Park District has announced the return of Sensory Swim nights, relaxing and inclusive evenings for individuals of all ages with sensory sensitivities.

Sensory Swim Nights will offer a quieter pool experience with reduced noise levels. Music, water features and whistles will be turned off and interruptions will be kept to a minimum.

Join Glen Ellyn Park District from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on July 14 and Aug. 5 at Sunset Pool, 483 Fairview Ave. in Glen Ellyn.