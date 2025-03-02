Hinsdale Central wins third straight state title going away; Marmion is second

Hinsdale Central swimmers celebrate their first-place finish in the IHSA Boys State Championships on Saturday, March 1, 2025 at the FMC Natatorium in Westmont. (Sandy Bressner)

WESTMONT – Midway through Saturday’s boys state swimming championship meet, Hinsdale Central sophomore Luke Vatev talked about the Red Devils’ chase for a title three-peat.

Hinsdale Central won the state crown in 2023 and 2024, and Vatev was confident a third straight victory was in the works.

“I think it’s going to happen,” said Vatev, “and that would be super cool. That’s been our goal throughout the year — we’re aiming high.”

The sophomore’s prediction proved to be right on the money, as the Red Devils won this season’s competition going away at FMC Natatorium in Westmont.

Hinsdale Central triumphed with a total of 338 points. Marmion was second at 190.

Vatev gave a big assist to the Red Devils win by taking the first place medal in the 100 free (43.57) and the 100 back (46.95).

“I like to take the race out fast, and I think I connect quite well,” said Vatev of his win in the freestyle. “Just hold on and make sure nobody catches me.”

The sophomore gave a ton of kudos to his teammates, including his brother Matthew, who is a junior on the Red Devils squad.

“It’s amazing,” said Luke about swimming on the same team with his brother. “He’s such a role model, but he’s not the only one. We have so many great swimmers on our side, and it’s just so much fun.”

Marmion’s runner-up finish was sparked by sophomore Brayden Capen, who placed second in the 200 individual medley.

St. Charles North’s Thomas McMillan competes in the 100-yard butterfly championship heat during the IHSA Boys State Championships on Saturday, March 1, 2025 at the FMC Natatorium in Westmont. (Sandy Bressner)

Thomas McMillan of St. Charles North excelled in the 100 fly, taking first place in the time of 46.52 and setting a state record in the process.

“It was pretty nerve-wracking,” said McMillan, another stellar sophomore. “I knew I had to get out fast, and not just rely on the last 50.

“I was here last year (as a freshman), and getting that experience helped. I knew what to expect this year so it was a little easier.”

Hinsdale Central was victorious Saturday in all three relays, the 200 free, the 200 medley, and the 400 free. Relay team racers included Luke Vatev, Matthew Vatev, Joshua Bey, Henry Guo, Brandon Suliga, Frankie Adamo and Noah Pelinkovic.

Bey won the 200 IM (state record 1:43.96) and the 100 breaststroke (53.32).

Oswego’s Chase Maier competes in the 200-meter freestyle championship heat during the IHSA Boys State Championships on Saturday, March 1, 2025 at the FMC Natatorium in Westmont. (Sandy Bressner)

Chase Maier of Oswego co-op was one of the top performers of the meet. He won the 200 free (1:35.91) and the 500 free (4:19.36).

“He means everything to the program,” said Oswego coach Erik Enslen of Maier, a senior. “He’s one of our team captains, he’s a great leader, a great teammate and a friend to everyone. Just a terrific kid.”

Maier, who will swim for the U.S. Naval Academy after graduation, said that he had to “come back a little faster” today after finishing seventh in the 200 free in Friday’s preliminaries. He finished second in state in 2024.

“Nice to come back as a senior and get the win,” he said.

Maier added that possibly his favorite memory of his four-year career in the Oswego program was his school-best performance in the 100 fly during the 2025 season.

“I’m not really a butterflyer,” said the senior, “but I wanted to go out there and set the record and I got it.”