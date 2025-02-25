Classic Cinemas to salute 100 years of movie magic at La Grange Theatre

A vintage car drives by The La Grange Theatre during the 2022 La Grange Pet Parade. The theater is celebrating its centennial with events all year including a documentary about the venue that will premiere in late February. (Tony Gadomski/Tony Gadomski for Shaw Local)

The spotlight will be on “A Century of Cinema” as Classic Cinemas celebrates the 100th anniversary of The La Grange Theatre in February – stretching the fun out through December. Later this year, the curtain is set to rise on the completion of a major expansion.

The 1925 silent film "Sackcloth and Scarlet" plays at the then-new La Grange Theatre, which will celebrate its centennial with events all year, including an expansion. (Photo provided by Classic Cinemas)

Opening its doors in 1925, the venue originally was a vaudeville stage as well as a movie theater, said Jim Toth of Downers Grove, director of marketing for Classic Cinemas and the filmmaker behind the documentary, “A Century of Cinema,” about the historic movie palace. It premieres at a red-carpet anniversary screening at 7 p.m. Feb. 26, followed immediately by a favorite 1925 silent film starring Harold Lloyd.

The original ticket booth stood outside The La Grange Theatre. (Photo provided by Classic Cinemas)

Preceding the documentary will be opening remarks from Classic Cinemas CEO Chris Johnson and La Grange Village President Mark Kuchler. The community gathering includes a commemorative “cake toast.” The silent film will kick off a yearlong movie series that will feature celebrated films from each decade since the opening of the theater.

Tickets are going fast for the Wednesday premiere, but the documentary and the silent film titled “The Freshman,” a football comedy, also will be screened the following day at 1, 4 and 7 p.m. Feb. 27.

“In its 100-year history, The La Grange Theatre has been more than just a place to see a movie – it’s been a cornerstone of the community,” Johnson said in a news release. “This anniversary is a celebration of the theater’s legacy and the people who have supported it for generations.”

Seeking suggestions for documentary participants, Toth approached Beth Kenney-Augustine, a village trustee.

“She had a wonderful list of people who would be a lot of fun to talk [to],” Toth said.

Among the interviewees is Terry Sullivan of La Grange, Toth’s freshman-year English teacher at Lyons Township High School, where Sullivan also was varsity baseball coach.

“He told stories all the way back to the ’60s [about] his experiences with the theater,” Toth said. “[It’s] nice to have different voices from different eras of the theater being in business.”

In retirement, Sullivan founded Walk Chicago Tours and narrates the tours, Toth said, adding, “He’s a font of information, a fun personality.”

Also in the documentary is Kuchler, who speaks about the history of the theater.

In addition to celebrating the past, Classic Cinemas is investing in the future of The La Grange Theatre, which it began operating in 2022. The most recent renovation, which broke ground in November 2024, will introduce three new auditoriums, including two XQ premium presentation screens – nearly doubling the theater’s seating capacity.

“This is one of our biggest-selling theaters, [even though] it’s a smaller theater,” Toth said. “We have near-capacity attendance every day the theater is open.”

The added state-of-the-art cinema auditoriums will bring the total number of screens from six to nine.

“It will be a great addition – the 100th year is another big year for La Grange Theatre," Toth said.

Also featured in the documentary is John Rot, who owns the theater building as well as Hortons Home Lighting & Ace Hardware. He’s worked to help save and preserve the historic theater.

Shown on the marquee during its original run, the 1978 film "Grease" will be part of a yearlong series of films representing the decades since The La Grange Theatre's founding. (Photo provided by Classic Cinemas)

Construction of the three new auditoriums is underway toward the rear of the building, thanks to available space Rot had that was underutilized, Toth said.

Classic Cinemas CEO Chris Johnson was given the Marquee Award by the National Association of Theatre Owners at CinemaCon 2024 in Las Vegas. (Photo provided by Classic Cinemas)

“We’re thrilled to bring the community together to celebrate 100 years of movie magic at The La Grange Theatre,” Johnson said. “And even more excited for what’s ahead, with our expanded auditorium offerings coming this summer.”

Special film series

In addition to the anniversary events in February, The La Grange Theatre will present film screenings showcasing the cultural and cinematic highlights of each decade since its opening. There will be special screening times for the two-day pairing of the theater documentary and the opening silent film, “The Freshman,” representing the 1920s, but the regular series screenings will take place at 1 and 7 p.m. on the following Wednesdays:

1930s: “The Wizard of Oz,” March 19

1940s: “Citizen Kane,” April 16

1950s: “Vertigo,” May 21

1960s: “2001: A Space Odyssey,” June 18

1970s: “Grease,” July 16

1980s: “Raiders of the Lost Ark,” Aug. 20

1990s: “Clueless,” Sept. 17

2000s: “The Lord of the Rings” trilogy beginning with “The Fellowship of the Ring, Oct. 15

2000s: “The Two Towers,” Oct. 22

2000s: “The Return of the King,” Oct. 29

2010s: “Wonder Woman,” Nov. 19

2020s: “Top Gun: Maverick,” Dec. 17

When The La Grange Theatre was built, it brought the number of movie theaters in the village to three.

Only a drawing exists of the original La Grange Theatre auditorium interior, Toth said, who pored through all the documents and other artifacts for the documentary tracing the venue’s rich history through to its restoration.

Murals were restored at The La Grange Theatre, which this year will grow from six to nine movie screens. (Photo provided by Classic Cinemas)

“Movies were not the number-one thing,” Toth said, noting films were screened during the day and live shows were presented in the evening. “The movie end of things was [a] moneymaker for the theater owner [working] both sides of the clock.”

Classic Cinemas of Downers Grove is a family-owned theater chain known for restoring historic theaters as part of its array of venues. To reserve tickets to the anniversary screenings in February and year-long film series, visit classiccinemas.com/lagrange100.