The La Grange Area League of Women Voters will hold a Postcard Party from 1:15 to 3 p.m. Sept. 29 at LaGrange Public Library, 10 W. Cossitt Ave. in La Grange, encouraging neighbors to make a plan to vote at illinoisvoterguide.org.

RSVP is encouraged at lwvlgamembership@gmail.com. This event is free and open to the public. LWV members and non-members are welcome. Visit lagrangearealwv.org for more information.