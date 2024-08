The League of Women Voters of the La Grange Area will sponsor a review of recent Supreme Court decisions.

The presentation will be held from 7 to 8:30 p.m. on Sept. 17 at the La Grange Park Public Library, 555 N. LaGrange Road, La Grange Park.

This event is free of charge and open to the public. For more information, email league@lagrangearealwv.org or visit www.lagrangearealwv.org.