Lyons Township High School announces March North Campus students of the month

Lyons Township High School has released its March North Campus students of the month.
Students were nominated by their teachers then selected by the various departments as the most exemplary students on each subject.
The students are:
- Aidan Stauber, La Grange Park
- Marisa Lin, Western Springs
- Fendrick Markus, Brookfield
- Isabella Aviles, La Grange Park
- Sean Padgett, Western Springs
- Maddie Smith, Western Springs
- Tona Lopez, La Grange
- Megan McManus, La Grange Park
- Jenna Eggerding, La Grange
- Thomas Butters, La Grange
- Giovanni Bruno-Gallo, Willow Springs
- Marshaun Russell, La Grange Highlands