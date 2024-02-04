Boys wrestling: Marmion wins Glenbard West Regional, host Hilltoppers finish second

Mateusz Nycz of Marmion Academy, left, wins the regional title match over Lyons Township wrestler Sam Costello in the 285 weight class on Saturday Feb. 3, 2024, held at Glenbard West High School. (David Toney/David Toney for Shaw Local)

GLEN ELLYN – Glenbard West senior wrestler Tony Shadid made a memorable impression on the mat on Saturday afternoon.

His title celebration also turned a few heads – and led to a few people quickly moving in a different direction - due to the highly charged up Shadid reveling in his finals victory.

Shadid was one of the individual weight class winners at the Class 3A Glenbard West Regional in Glen Ellyn.

Marmion rolled to the team title with 212 points, beating out host Glenbard West (156) and Batavia (126). Downers Grove North placed fourth with 122 points, Glenbard East snared fifth (93), Lyons claimed sixth (83), Wheaton Warrenville South took seventh (46) and Willowbrook rounded out the field with 37.5 points.

The top three placers from each individual class advanced to next weekend’s Hinsdale Central Sectional.

Shadid capped off a memorable regional effort by pinning Marmion’s Christian Favia in the 157-pound title match. As soon as his match ended, Shadid darted off the mat, slapping hands with everybody in his path, then hugged several coaches and teammates and energetically made his way through the small, but crowded path.

“Consistency was the key for me,” Shadid said. “Throughout the year, we’ve worked with our mental health and staying strong. I stayed consistent for my match and go 100 percent. It’s amazing. It feels so great to drive through (my opponents). I’ve been working all year for this, so I’m not surprised. This feels great. I’m ready and going to go downstate. This played just the way I planned it. I’ve been building my consistency and stamina. I feel I did that today. I’m looking forward to harder competition next weekend.”

A few minutes before Shadid’s electric performance, Glenbard West senior Elliot Torres gave his teammate some inspiration. Torres, like Shadid, is aiming to advance to the state tournament for the first time in his career. Torres (31-3) endured a tough bracket but closed out his day by pinning Batavia’s Dylan Wells for the 150 title.

“My (finals) match went pretty well,” Torres said, sporting some blood on his teeth. “I thought I did everything I wanted in the finals. Last year I had COVID and had a weight cutting problem, so this feels great. I’ve kept wrestling and working in our room. I’ve wrestled better and am just looking to keep getting better. I’m every excited for next week.”

The Cadets set the tone for a big day with a strong showing in the lower weights, picking up titles from Logan Conover (106), Nicholas Garcia (113), Donny Pigoni (126), Zach Stewart (138), Joseph Favia (215) and Mateusz Nycz (285). Ashton Hobson (144), Christian Favia (157) and Vincenzo Testa (175) all claimed second-place medals for the Cadets.

“Today was great,” Marmion coach Nathan Fitzenreider said. “All of the guys wrestled really hard. We’ve been dealing with a lot of bumps and bruises and injuries, but all the guys are peaking at just the right time. We’re looking forward to next week.”

Batavia wrestler Ben Brown, celebrates after winning the 190 weight class regional title match over Glenbard West Sasha Boulton on Saturday Feb. 3, 2024, held at Glenbard West High School. (David Toney/David Toney for Shaw Local)

Batavia qualified six wrestlers for sectionals, led by Imo Garcia capturing the 120 title with a 3-0 decision over Lyons’ Griff Powell. At 132 pounds, Batavia’s Jack Duraski claimed a hard-fought 1-0 win over Glenbard West’s Ulises Rosas in the 132 final. Batavia’s Aidan Huck recorded a 6-4 win over Marmion’s Ashton Hobson for the 144 title. Senior Ben Brown, a linebacker on the football team, claimed the final Batavia first-place medal, defeating Glenbard West’s Sasha Boulton in a memorable match 2-1 at 190.

Brown celebrated his grueling victory with a double-bicep pose on the mat.

“I want to keep this momentum rolling into next week,” Brown said. “I’ve put in a lot of work. (Sasha) was a really good wrestler. He was a strong kid. It was a burner. I knew it was going to be a good match. This is a good feeling coming here and getting a win.”

Lyons senior Gunnar Garelli, who became the Lions’ first all-state wrestler last season since 2017, is on the path toward a repeat trip to Champaign. Garelli (42-1), who plans to attend Virginia Tech, recorded an impressive 4-3 win over Glenbard West’s Collin Carrigan in the 165 final.

“I lost to (Carrigan) two weeks ago, so I was excited to beat him,” Garelli said. “It was a close loss. I had to make a few adjustments, watching out for his lead attack and how to defend it. I was satisfied with my performance, but I have to keep improving. This is a good confidence builder for me.”

Wheaton Warrenville South’s Sedeeq Al Obaidi claimed a medical default victory in the 175 final for the Tigers’ lone championship. Al Obaidi (35-2) said he’s ready for another prolific effort at sectionals.

“I felt pretty good about the match, but he obviously got hurt,” he said. “This is my second time winning regionals, but this is not the main tournament. I’m trying to get ready for that state tournament. This is just one step to that.”