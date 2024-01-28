Nazareth Academy coaches, administrators to be recognized

Nazareth Academy is celebrating honors for multiple coaches and administrators who have helped to create our legacy on the field of play. Lee Milano, John Saraceno, Tim Racki and Dennis Moran will all be recognized for their excellence.

“We are so proud of these members of our Nazareth Family and these upcoming athletic recognitions are much appreciated and very well deserved,” Nazareth President Deborah Tracy said in a news release. “Together, their Nazareth Academy legacy totals over 100 years strong. Most importantly, their commitment to our mission and that of the congregation of St. Joseph runs deep. We are humbled and thrilled to celebrate such outstanding men.”

Coach Lee Milano of Westchester was named the 2023 3A Illinois High School Baseball Coaches Association Coach of the Year and the 2023 Illinois Coaches Association Coach of the Year. He was also nominated for the National High School Athletic Coach of the Year. Nazareth’s 2023 state title was the second consecutive state championship for the Roadrunners and another win for a program that Milano has built to be one of the best in the state.

Assistant Baseball Coach John Saraceno of Westchester was named the 2023 Illinois High School Baseball Coaches Association Assistant Coach of the Year.

Milano and Saraceno will be honored at the IHSBCA ceremony on Jan. 20.

Coach Tim Racki of Carol Stream will be inducted into the Illinois High School Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame. Racki’s nine state football championships, including five at Nazareth, tie him in Illinois history with Rochester’s Derek Leonard behind retired Mt. Carmel Coach Frank Lenti’s 11 state titles. Racki is also a member of Nazareth Academy’s administration, serving as the dean of students.

Racki will be honored at the IHSFCA Clinic on March 23.

Dennis Moran of Westchester will be inducted into the East Suburban Catholic Conference Hall of Fame. A member of Nazareth’s administration, Moran was also a longtime coach and a former athletic director. He has been involved with the ESCC in a number of capacities throughout his long career in Nazareth athletics.

Moran will be honored at an ESCC ceremony on April 11.