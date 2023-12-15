Edward-Elmhurst Health named one of nation’s top 15 health systems

Fortune and PINC AI have named Edward-Elmhurst Health (EEH), now Endeavor Health, as one of the nation’s 15 Top Health Systems for the fifth year in a row. (photo provided by Edward-Elmhurst Health)

Fortune and PINC AI have named Edward-Elmhurst Health (EEH), now Endeavor Health, as one of the nation’s 15 Top Health Systems, once again in the Medium Health Systems category. This is the fifth year in a row EEH, including Edward Hospital, Linden Oaks Behavioral Health Hospital and Elmhurst Hospital made the list.

“We’re honored to earn 15 Top Health System recognition again. Five years in a row speaks to the commitment to the safe, seamless and personal care provided by our team members,” Endeavor Health South Region President Joe Dant said in a news release. “We’ve set and maintained a high standard of performance and quality and look forward to continuing that for the patients and community we serve.”

Earlier in the year, Edward Hospital was named to the Fortune/PINC AI list of 100 Top Hospitals for 2023. Edward was ranked No. 14 in the 20 Top Large Community Hospitals category. Edward was previously recognized as a 100 Top Hospital in 2011, 2016, 2018, 2020 and 2021.

To create the list, PINC AI conducted an objective, quantitative analysis of publicly available data to identify the top health systems in the U.S. The primary purpose of the PINC AI 15 Top Health Systems study is to inspire hospital and health system leaders to pursue higher performance and deliver added value to their patients and communities. The quantitative study is based on a balanced scorecard which consists of a variety of measurements distributed across four pillars: clinical, financial, operational and patient experience.

The study is designed to provide a view of health system performance across multiple dimensions: how they stand compared to peers and high performers (whole-system performance), where they stand in the evolution of their own cultures of performance improvement (relative long-term improvement and rate of improvement) and the achievement of cross-system performance alignment (system hospital performance).

For more information, visit pinc-ai.com/100-top-hospitals.