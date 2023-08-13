Annual Elmhurst Craft Beer Fest on tap Sept. 16

Featuring craft beer, cider, mead and seltzers from more than 50 brewers, the 8th Annual Elmhurst Craft Beer Fest will make its return from 1-6 p.m. Sept. 16 on the grounds of the Elmhurst History Museum, 120 East Park Ave.

The fest is hosted by the Elmhurst Heritage Foundation, the nonprofit fundraising arm for the Elmhurst History Museum, and proceeds benefit the educational programs and exhibits for the museum and the Churchville School House.

Beer novices and aficionados alike will be able to enjoy a variety of brews from renowned brewers, many of which are from Elmhurst, including Elmhurst Brewing and Bottle Theory, and others, such as Afterthought, Goldfinger and Revolution. Giving fest attendees a chance to relax while sampling their favorite beverage, PettyCash and Lake Effect will perform on the music stage throughout the afternoon. Tacos will be available for purchase onsite from Rigo’s Tacos.

Elmhurst Craft Beer Fest tickets may be purchased at www.elmhurstcraftbeerfest.com. Discounted tickets are available now, featuring $45 tickets and VIP, early entry tickets, allowing entry at noon for $55. After Sept. 8, admission tickets will be $55 and $70 for VIP entry. Tickets include a 3 oz. commemorative tasting glass, 18 drink tickets, live music and light snacks. Designated driver tickets are $20. The first 200 attendees to arrive will also receive a $5 City Centre gift card that may be used after the fest in Elmhurst City Center restaurants.

For additional information on the Elmhurst Craft Beer Fest, visit elmhurstcraftbeerfest.com or follow us on social media at @ElmhurstCraftBeerFest on Facebook, @elmhurstcraftbeerfest on Instagram, @BeerElmhurst on Twitter or on the Untappd app.