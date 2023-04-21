League of Women Voters of La Grange Area plans program on benefits of trees in urban environment

The League of Women Voters of the La Grange Area will sponsor an online program on trees and the urban environment from 7-8:30 p.m. May 10.

The Chicago Region Trees Initiative was founded in 2014 by The Morton Arboretum, and now has 14 lead partners to coordinate action on challenges facing trees in the region, a news release stated. Urban forests are threatened by climate change, pests, disease, invasive plants, drought and improper tree maintenance. The region also needs more tree species diversity.

CRTI wants to improve the urban forest to benefit people’s lives, and a goal is to have a more equitably distributed canopy over the Chicago region. Trees reduce land surface temperatures, and shade buildings, resulting in energy savings and cooler cities. Trees help with stormwater management, and provide cleaner air by storing carbon dioxide and removing pollutants from air. Trees increase homeowners’ property values.

The speaker will cover the importance of trees in urban environments, with examples and data from the Chicago region’s seven counties.

The free program will be held via Zoom. Advance registration is required at tinyurl.com/4utvr4w7.

For information, email league@lagrangearealwv.org and visit www.lagrangearealwv.org.

The League of Women Voters of the La Grange Area serves the people of Brookfield, Burr Ridge, Countryside, Indian Head Park, Hinsdale, Hodgkins, La Grange, La Grange Highlands, La Grange Park, Riverside, Western Springs and Westchester.