Glen Ellyn League of Women Voters plans Voter Expo

The League of Women Voters of Glen Ellyn will sponsor a Voter Expo from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. March 4 for the village, including school board candidate forums and a candidate meet and greet for the village and library trustees, park district commissioner and College of DuPage Board of Trustees.

The hybrid meeting is open to the public at Hadley Junior High, 240 Hawthorne Blvd., Glen Ellyn. It provides the opportunity to meet the candidates for all local offices in person. There also is an opportunity to watch the school board candidate forums live via Facebook on the League of Women Voters of Glen Ellyn’s page.

Doors open at 8 a.m.

School Board Candidate Forums:

District 41 - 8:30-9:20 a.m.

District 87 - 9:30-11 a.m.

District 89 - 11:10 a.m.-noon

Candidate Meet and Greet: Noon-1:30 p.m.

Village and library trustee

Park district commissioner

COD Board of Trustees

For a list of candidates and information, contact lwvge.org.