Glen Ellyn president and village manager to present State of the Village

The League of Women Voters of Glen Ellyn will hold a community meeting to share the State of the Village with residents from 7:30 to 9 p.m. Jan. 26, offered in person and via Zoom.

Village President Mark Senak and Village Manager Mark Franz will make a presentation about the past year and what residents can expect in 2023, a news release stated. They also will take questions. The meeting will be held at the Glen Ellyn Police Station, where doors will open at 7 p.m. The program also will be available to watch via Zoom, and will be recorded and available on the League’s YouTube page.

“The State of the Village presentation is always one of our more popular community meetings,” LWVGE Co-President Michelle Thorsell said in the release. “Just like the U.S. president and the State of the Union, Glen Ellyn residents have come to expect an annual overview of where things stand in our village.”

For information or to register for a Zoom link, visit lwvge.org.