La Grange area League of Women Voters to present SAFE-T Act policy maker

The League of Women Voters of the La Grange Area will sponsor a presentation on the provisions of the SAFE-T Act from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Dec. 20 via Zoom.

Sarah Staudt, senior policy director for the Chicago Appleseed Center for Fair Courts, will be the main speaker. She has spent years developing the legislation and working with members of the Illinois House and Senate. She has given presentations all over Illinois, educating people on the merits of the act, and countering the misinformation the act has generated. The act’s acronym stands for Safety, Accountability, Fairness and Equity-Today.

Advance registration is required using the following link at tinyurl.com/mtnmmvp4.

After registering, participants will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.

The event is free to the public. For information, email league@lagrangearealwv.org . Visit the website at www.lagrangearealwv.org .

The League of Women Voters is a political organization that neither supports nor opposes candidates or parties, and encourages informed and active participation in government. It influences public policy through education and advocacy. The League of Women Voters of the La Grange Area serves the people of Brookfield, Burr Ridge, Countryside, Indian Head Park, Hinsdale, Hodgkins, La Grange, La Grange Highlands, La Grange Park, Riverside, Western Springs and Westchester.