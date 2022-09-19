League of Women Voters of La Grange plans virtual forum for State Senate District 11

The League of Women Voters of the La Grange Area will sponsor a candidate forum for Illinois State Senate District 11 from 7 to 8 p.m. Sept. 28, via Zoom.

Candidates will make brief presentations on their backgrounds, qualifications and interest in running for office. This will be followed by questions submitted from constituents in advance and asked by an LWV-trained moderator, a news release stated. Questions can be emailed by constituents to: league@lagrangearealwv.org. Include Illinois Senate 11 in the subject line.

To view the virtual forum, register in advance at us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_mKJ2DkCkTouaKQsFltvlRw. Registrants will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar after registering. The forum will be recorded and published on the League of Women Voters of the La Grange Area’s Facebook page and in the Illinois Voter Guide after the forum concludes. Illinois Voter Guide can be found at illinoisvoterguide.org.

The league reserves the right to publicize the forum and may invite the media or other entity not associated with any of the candidates or campaigns to provide televised, radio or other coverage of the forum. If the event is taped or transcribed, forum participants agree that copyright ownership of the tapes or transcripts resides with the league. The candidates agree that they, their organizations, their campaign, and their supporters will not use the forum, portions of the forum or any audio clips, video clips or transcripts for political advertising or other purposes without written permission from the league.

The League of Women Voters is a nonpartisan organization that does not endorse or oppose candidates for public office. Its goal is to allow the voters an opportunity to submit questions and hear the candidates’ positions on current issues facing Illinois State Senate District 11.

The event is free to the public. For information, email league@lagrangearealwv.org or visit www.lagrangearealwv.org.

The League of Women Voters of the La Grange Area serves the people of Brookfield, Burr Ridge, Countryside, Indian Head Park, Hinsdale, Hodgkins, La Grange, La Grange Highlands, La Grange Park, Riverside, Western Springs and Westchester.