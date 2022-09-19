League of Women Voters groups to present Glen Ellyn forum on gun violence

League of Women Voters groups from several communities team up to present “Preventing Gun Violence Through a Community of Care” at 7 p.m. Sept. 22 at Hadley Junior High School in Glen Ellyn.

The event is sponsored by the LWV of Glen Ellyn and LWV of Downers Grove-Woodridge-Lisle. They are partnering to host a free community meeting discussing a proactive approach to prevent gun violence in local communities, a news release stated.

The speakers are Andres Acosta, a clinical counselor, and the superintendents of schools from Downers Grove and Glen Ellyn school districts. Participating school superintendents are Melissa Kaczkowski, Emily Tammaru, David Larson, Henry Thiele and Kevin Russell.

Acosta will focus on how everyone plays a role in preventing gun violence. The school superintendents will give updates regarding what schools are doing to prevent gun violence. The presentations will be followed by a question-and-answer period.

No registration is required for the event held in the school’s library at 240 Hawthorne Blvd.

For information, go to lwvge.org.