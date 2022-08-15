La Grange Area League of Women Voters to discuss Supreme Court decisions

The League of Women Voters of the La Grange Area will present an update on recent and pending Supreme Court decisions from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Sept. 15 at the La Grange Public Library.

Group member Jan Goldberg will update the audience about the most recent session of the Supreme Court, a news release stated. The focus will be on Dobbs v. Mississippi (the abortion case that ended up overturning Roe v. Wade).

Other cases may be explored as time allows. The library is at 10 W. Cossitt Ave., La Grange, and can be reached at 708-352-0576.

For information on the free, public event, email the League at league@lagrangearealwv.org. Visit www.lagrangearealwv.org.

The League of Women Voters is a political organization that neither supports nor opposes candidates or parties, and encourages informed and active participation in government. It influences public policy through education and advocacy. The League of Women Voters of the La Grange Area serves the people of Brookfield, Burr Ridge, Countryside, Indian Head Park, Hinsdale, Hodgkins, La Grange, La Grange Highlands, La Grange Park, Riverside, Western Springs and Westchester.