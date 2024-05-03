Fast-Track Bachelor's and Master's Degrees at Lewis University

Lewis University offers undergraduate students an incredible opportunity to earn both a bachelor’s and master’s degree through its 4+1 program. This accelerated program allows students to begin their graduate coursework during their senior year, making it possible to earn both degrees in just five years. This option provides numerous student benefits and can be valuable in today’s competitive job market.

One of the most enticing benefits of a 4+1 program is the opportunity to save time and money. Students can save a year’s tuition and living expenses by completing both degrees in five years. This means less student debt (if financing your education) and the ability to enter the workforce sooner.

Another advantage of the 4+1 program at Lewis University is the seamless transition from undergraduate to graduate studies. Seniors can take advanced courses, getting a jump on their master’s degree. The program also allows for continuity in the academic setting and relationships with faculty and peers.

In today’s job market, having a higher level of education can give job seekers a competitive edge. By earning a master’s degree in just one additional year, students can stand out among their peers, opening opportunities for career advancement and higher salaries.

The flexibility of the 4+1 program at Lewis University allows students to explore different study fields and career paths. With a wide range of undergraduate and graduate programs, students can tailor their education to fit their interests and career goals.

The 4+1 Bachelor’s to Master’s program at Lewis University demonstrates dedication and determination to future employers. It showcases a commitment to academic excellence and the ability to manage time and workload efficiently. This experience can give students a significant advantage in the job market and set them up for success in their chosen field.

Visit https://lewisu.edu/academics/programs/4plus1programs.htm to learn how this program can set you on the fast track to success!

Lewis University

One University Parkway

Romeoville, IL 60446

(815) 838-0500

www.lewisu.edu

Lewis university logo 2022