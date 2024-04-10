PACT Act Expansion Accelerates Health Care Eligibility For Veterans Exposed To Toxins

The PACT Act is a law which was passed in August of 2022 that expands VA health care and benefits for veterans exposed to burn pits, Agent Orange, and other toxic substances.

The full name of the law is The Sergeant First Class Heath Robinson Honoring our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act.

The Department of Veterans Affairs announced that beginning Tuesday, March 5, 2024, all veterans exposed to toxins and other hazards are now eligible for VA health care without first applying for VA benefits. This includes all veterans who served in the Vietnam War, Gulf War, Iraq, Afghanistan, or any other combat zone after 9/11.

Under the PACT Act, all toxic-exposed veterans were originally supposed to become eligible for VA care – in increments – between now and 2032. The newest change eliminates the phased-in approach initially introduced with the Act’s implementation. It applies to Veterans exposed at home and abroad.

Even veterans who do not qualify under the PACT Act can still receive VA health care benefits. According to the VA website, individuals may be eligible if they served in the active military, naval, or air service and didn’t receive a dishonorable discharge.

Need assistance navigating the world of VA health care eligibility? “It can be confusing, but the Grundy County Veterans Assistance Commission is able to help,” said Grundy County VAC Superintendent Ken Buck.

The independent county commission is operated by and for veterans for the purpose of promoting the welfare of honorably discharged veterans of military service and their families; to act as a central service office for all veteran organizations; to assist with all VA claims work referred to the commission by member organizations and the community; and to have general oversight of the distribution of all relief and supplies that may be appropriated for the benefit of military veterans and their families.

For more information, visit https://www.grundycountyil.gov/services/veterans_assistance/index.php .

Grundy County Veterans Assistance Commission : 1320 Union Street : Morris, IL 60450 :

815.941.3152 : https://www.grundycountyil.gov/veterans-assistance/

