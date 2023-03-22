What veterans should know about healthcare eligibility and benefits

The Veterans Health Administration is America’s largest integrated healthcare system, annually serving 9 million enrolled veterans. And that VA health care coverage ranges from regular checkups with VA primary care providers and specialists to mental health services to address PTSD, psychological effects of military sexual trauma (MST), depression, grief, and anxiety, among others.

Grundy County veterans enrolled in the VA health care program are served by Edward Hines VA Medical center, which offers primary, extended and specialty care to veteran patients in the Chicago area and is equipped with healthcare teams that are deeply experienced and guided by the needs of veterans, their families, and caregivers. Facilities include the Edward Hines Jr. VA Hospital, located 12 miles west of downtown Chicago in Hines, and six community-based outpatient clinics across the region, including the Joliet clinic, which also serves Grundy County. Hines VA is the largest VA medical center in the state of Illinois, and home to more than a million veterans.

For mental health services, Vet Centers provide a wide range of social and psychological services, including professional counseling to eligible veterans, service members, including National Guard and Reserve components, and their families.

Veterans should also be aware of the Sergeant First Class Heath Robinson Honoring our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics Act, known as the PACT Act, which was passed in August of 2022. The PACT Act not only significantly expanded health care and benefits for the millions exposed to burn pits and other toxic substances during their military service but also removes the need for certain veterans and their families to show service connection if they are diagnosed with any of 23 specific conditions.

If you are a veteran or survivor, you can begin filing claims to apply for PACT Act-related benefits online, by mail, in person, or with the help of a trained professional, such as those with the Grundy County Veterans Assistance Commission. The Department of Veterans Affairs has also established a website explaining what the PACT Act means for veterans and their loved ones at https://www.va.gov/resources/the-pact-act-and-your-va-benefits/ .

Grundy County Veterans Assistance Commission : 1320 Union Street: Morris, IL 60450 :

815.941.3152 : https://www.grundycountyil.gov/veterans-assistance/

