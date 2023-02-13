What veterans need to know about disability compensation, pensions

The three agencies which make up the Department of Veterans Affairs are responsible for their own specific programs and services.

One of those agencies, the Veterans Benefits Administration, handles exactly what it sounds like: the benefits and services to servicemembers, veterans, and their families, including Service-Connected Disability Compensation and Non-Service-Connected Pension.

Here is a general overview of both:

1. Service-Connected Disability Compensation

VA disability compensation offers a monthly tax-free payment to veterans who got sick or injured while serving in the military and to veterans whose service made an existing condition worse. To be eligible for VA disability benefits or compensation, veterans must meet these two requirements:

Served on active duty, active duty for training, or inactive duty training.



Became sick or injured while serving in the military and can link this condition to your illness or injury, or you have a disability related to your active-duty service that didn’t appear until after you ended your service. This includes presumptive conditions due to exposure.



2. Non-Service-Connected Pension

This program provides monthly payments to wartime veterans with limited income who are no longer able to work. To be eligible for Non-Service-Connected Pension, veterans must meet these requirements:

Discharged from service under other than dishonorable conditions.



Have a yearly family income and net worth which meets certain limits set by Congress. (Net worth includes all personal property you own, except your house, your car, and most home furnishings, minus any debt you owe. Net worth also includes the net worth of your spouse.)



Have met the length of service guideline based on when you served.



Be over age 65 or have a disability that is permanent and prevents you from working.



While these are the basic guidelines for these benefits, the Grundy County Veterans Assistance Commission can connect veterans with an accredited service officer who can offer more in-depth information.

Grundy County Veterans Assistance Commission : 1320 Union Street: Morris, IL 60450 :

815.941.3152 : https://www.grundycountyil.gov/veterans-assistance/

