Three things to know about the Grundy County VAC

The Grundy County Veterans Assistance Commission acts as a central service office for 10 county veteran organizations. Here are three other important things to know about the commission:

1. Who it serves

The GCVAC exists to help veterans and their families with a variety of benefits, programs and services. For instance, veterans have access to and may be eligible for a variety of benefits and services such as compensation for illness and injuries that occurred while on active duty, health care, and education benefits from both the US Department of Veterans Affairs and the State of Illinois.

Additionally, the VAC can assist veterans with understanding and applying for a variety of benefits from the US Department of Veterans Affairs, the Illinois Department of Veterans Affairs and a variety of other organizations and government agencies. The GCVAC also serves as the central financial assistance office for veterans, and can help them with basic needs and referrals to other programs to support them in times of financial hardship.

2. Who’s involved

The commission is made up of delegates from the county’s many service organizations, including the American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars, the Marine Corps League, Disabled American Veterans, AMVETS and the Society of the Forty & Eight.

Grundy County VAC staff members are full-time veteran service officers. Accredited with the US Department of Veterans Affairs, this allows them to access a variety of resources to assist veterans during the benefits process.

Additionally, the GCVAC is a member of both the National Association of County Veterans Service Officers and the Illinois Association of County Veterans Assistance Commissions.

3. Who to contact

Wondering if there are benefits you might be eligible for? Contact the Grundy County VAC at vac@grundycountyil.gov or call (815) 941-3152.

