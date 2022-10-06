Community Pulse: Providing the tools to grow your business

At the Chamber, we try to be problem-solvers for our members. Sometimes we help a business train employees on specific programs, other times we create marketing materials or help them find employees. In addition to having an array of ideas and tools to help our members, we have many partners to connect our members with as well.

One of these partners is the Joliet Junior College Entrepreneur & Business Center (EBC), formerly the Small Business Development Center. The EBC supports start-up businesses and existing small businesses by providing free services such as mentoring, training, education, and advisement.

The Grundy County Chamber is hosting a luncheon with Garry Reichert, EBC Business Advisor will present what the EBC has to offer on Nov. 1 at the Morris VFW Post 6049, 309 McKinley St. The luncheon will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and is $15 for Chamber members to attend or $20 for non-members. Registration is due Oct. 25 and can be done at grundychamber.com, or by calling 815-942-0113.

You might be thinking, “I don’t own a business” or “I’m an employee, not the owner so I don’t feel I need this information.” All are invited to attend this luncheon, not only current and future entrepreneurs. The more people we can inform about these free services, the more people we have to spread awareness about the EBC. The future result – is the more businesses we have to spur our local economy.

Many of us have a friend who we know is considering opening their own business, or an associate who has a great idea that if executed correctly could develop into a successful local business. Invite them to this luncheon with you and arm them with the proper tools to grow their business.

Upcoming Chamber Events

Join us at these future networking events where you can meet your next customer.

Coffee & Company – 8 to 9 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, hosted by Lightways at Morris City Hall, 700 N. Division St., Morris. Free to attend and don’t forget your business cards.

Coffee & Company – 8 to 9 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, at Field Day, 224 Liberty St., Morris. Free to attend and don’t forget your business cards.

connect@4 – 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, at Heartland Bank, 500 Blair Road, Minooka. Free to attend and don’t forget your business cards.