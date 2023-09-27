5 Things to Do in Grundy County: Cornfest, Cornfest and more Cornfest

1. Morris Community High School Band and Choir: 6 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of Wauponsee Street.

Grundy County Corn Festival brings with it many live shows and performances. This includes local high school students performing as part of the event, where they’ll show off many hours of practice at the event stage on Wauponsee Street.

2. Mariachi Perla de Mexico and Libido Funk Circus: Mariachi Perla de Mexico performs at 9:30 p.m. Friday on the Jackson Street stage and Libido Funk Circus performs at 9:30 p.m. on the south stage

Friday night is a tossup for live performances. If only people could be two places at once to enjoy these two different types of bands.

The Minooka Community High School band took second place in Class AA at the Grundy County Corn Festival in 2021. (Rob Oesterle)

3. Sparks Fly – The Taylor Swift Experience: 8 p.m. Saturday at the Jackson Street Stage

Enjoy the Taylor Swift tribute show Sparks Fly on the Jackson Street Stage, which will feature covers of many different Taylor Swift hits.

4. Kiddie Parade: 1 p.m. Saturday in Downtown Morris

Check out all the creativity as kid-designed floats make their way down Liberty Street for the Grundy County Corn Festival’s annual Kiddie Parade.

Shriners drive miniature Model Ts Sunday during the Grundy County Corn Festival parade. (Rob Oesterle)

5. Shop local business and try out all the food: Wednesday through Sunday.

Cornfest brings more food trucks to the area than will fit in one list, and businesses throughout the downtown will be open with their own specials in honor of the festival.