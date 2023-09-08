Megan’s Mission raises awareness, nearly $2 million for childhood cancer research

The Megan Bugg 5K Run at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 16 in Coal City, comes at a time when her life’s mission is still ongoing: Megan’s Mission has raised nearly $2 million in funding for childhood cancer research.

Among the $2 million raised is $900,000 for creating the Megan Bugg Global Rhabdomyosarcoma Research Laboratory at the Children’s Cancer Therapy Development Institute in Portland.

Kent Bugg, Megan’s father, said her work started before she passed in March 2022 and will continue long after.

“My daughter was a strong believer that you have to raise awareness before you can raise funds for childhood cancer,” Bugg said. “Her hole idea behind this race was to bring the community together, bring other people together, get everybody wearing gold and show our support for all kids fighting childhood cancer.”

Awareness is essential because childhood cancer research doesn’t receive the same attention: Bugg said there have only been nine drugs approved by the FDA for childhood cancer treatment since 1978.

Between 12 and 17 adult cancer drugs have been approved yearly since then.

“Between the lack of funding from the federal government and the fact that pharmaceutical companies don’t see this kids as profitable, these kids get left behind,” Bugg said. “Megan felt that was unacceptable, and that’s what Megan’s Mission Foundation is working hard to change.”

Megan Bugg (Photo contributed by Megan's Mission Foundation)

Bugg said events like the 5K, the golf outing and merchandise and apparel sales fund everything the foundation is working toward.

Dr. Charles Keller, the head of the Megan Bugg Global Rhabdomyosarcoma Research Laboratory, said Megan’s additions to the research process cannot be understated. Beyond funding and awareness, Megan dialed into their weekly meetings, made important observations about the disease, and asked fundamental questions about the research process.

“Megan Bugg was an inspiring young woman who put others ahead of herself,” Keller said. “She wanted to ensure there will be a better day for children to be treated with any cancer in the future.”

Bugg joined the team as a citizen scientist and contributed during COVID, at a time when Keller said she knew she probably wouldn’t be cured.

Keller said she helped develop several approaches, one of which helped the lab obtain a brand new $140,000 grant from the National Institute of Health.

“That may only be the tip of the iceberg of things that Megan contributed, which includes the creation of the Megan Bugg Global Rhabdomyosarcoma Research Laboratory,” Keller said. “Scientists and families come together regularly to process and co-develop new treatments and approaches for that kind of cancer.”

Keller said the new $900,000 research lab was funded $25 at a time, often from farmers sharing the revenue from their grain silos.

“The funds that made it possible for so many children around the world to have new rhabdomyosarcoma muscle cancer treatment were born in the cornfields of a Central Illinois community that loved this young woman,” Keller said.

Money raised will go toward the Megan’s Mission Foundation. For more information, visit https://www.megansmission.org/. For more information on the Children’s Cancer Therapy Development Institute, visit https://cc-tdi.org/.