Rhythm and BBQ Festival brings flavor, music to Goold Park this Saturday

Anyone driving by Goold Park, at 308 Northern Ave. in Morris on Saturday will want to have their windows rolled down: The Rhythm and BBQ Festival starts at 10 a.m. and brings with it the scent of smoking meat.

The Morris BBQ Association brings its second annual Rhythm and BBQ festival, an event officially sanctioned by the Kansas City BBQ Society. This means there will be a professional-level competition to go along with the backyard-level competition.

Association member Stan Knudson said this means there’s skin in the game for those participating: Competitors will earn points that can be used to qualify for further competitions.

“Being sanctioned legitimizes the event,” Knudson said. “When you have a team from Downers Grove, they’re going to go to the Kansas City BBQ Society website and look for competitions they can compete in.”

Competitors will drive as far as Madison or St. Louis for a competition if it’s on a weekend they’re free for, as competing gives them the opportunity to get to even larger competitions.

Knudson said this has drawn 31 teams to participate in this year’s event, which includes the Grundy County Sheriff’s Department competing against the Morris Police and Fire Departments in a grudge match for who has the best BBQ.

The winner between the two teams will receive a traveling trophy that will go to the winner each year, along with bragging rights.

Attendees won’t be able to try the food cooked for the competition, but there will be more vendors selling food this year than there was last year. The vendors at the 2022 competition actually ran out of food.

There will also be three live bands, with music from Brandon Santini, Jenna Jane and Kenny P played throughout the day.

“A big reason we started this last year is obviously, we love competition barbecue,” Knudson said. “We love getting together and we love live music, but the real reason we’re here is for charity.”

Last year’s event raised about $10,000 for the Grundy County Treatment Alternative Court Program.

This year’s festival will benefit the Jason Clearwater Fund, a non-profit organization geared toward helping Grundy County youth sports programs get equipment, jerseys, and anything else the kids may need to play.

Knudson said the money from the raffle tickets go to the Jason Clearwater Fund and then the Morris BBQ Association looks at their finances to see where they are before cutting their own check to the Jason Clearwater Fund.

Those interested in attending are asked to bring chairs, blankets, sunscreen, rain gear and cash. Alcohol, coolers, bikes, firearms and pets are not allowed.

Knudson said this year’s event is also sponsored by Curveball Whiskey, a BBQ flavored whiskey.