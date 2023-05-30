Morris remembers its fallen on Memorial Day

A crowd of more than 100 people stood on Monday morning between the war memorials on the Grundy County Courthouse Lawn in Morris for a ceremony hosted by the John Martin Steele VFW Post 6049 to remember and celebrate the lives of those who died serving their country.

This crowd included multiple Gold Star families, who each laid their wreaths on the memorials, sharing memories of those they lost.

Jerry Terando lost his son on Nov. 10, 2005, in Iraq, when he volunteered himself to climb up a 60-foot ladder to check on a potential sniper’s nest.

“This day isn’t just remembering the fallen,” Terando said. “Remember those who still carry a heavy burden within them that we deal with on a daily basis. It’s up to us to be supportive of them because we all sacrificed. Today, during the barbecue, take a deep breath. It feels like freedom.”

Jerry Terando addresses the crowd Monday morning at the Grundy County Courthouse. (Michael Urbanec)

Jeannie Terando said she went with Jerry to the new Gold Star Monument in Naperville, where they were welcomed as Gold Star parents. There, they heard the stories from the families and friends of those who passed.

“I’m sitting here watching and listening to them, my heart gets so heavy,” Jeannie said. “Sometimes, you get so stuck in your own pain.”

Jeannie watched as person after person came up to share the names of who they lost.

Then she shared a story from visiting her son at the cemetery on Sunday.

“There were two young women gathered at a stone, sitting there, not saying much to each other at first,” Jeannie said. “Then you heard a little laugh as one was talking to the other. They were siblings there to spend the day with their brother.”

Morris High School graduate Joy Dudley, the winner of the VFW’s annual scholarship, shared her scholarship-winning essay.

“Growing up, I never thought too hard about the Pledge of Allegiance,” Dudley said. “I knew the words, but I never took the time to actually consider what they meant. As I grew up, the lessons we have on 9/11, Veterans Day, and many other American dates of importance got more detailed.”

Dudley said she began to have a greater comprehension of why the flag and the national anthem are important, and a greater appreciation of her grandfather’s service in Vietnam.

The Morris Color Guard displays the flag Monday morning at the Grundy County Courthouse in Morris. (Michael Urbanec)

She said her grandfather didn’t discuss his service much, but he was happy to be thanked for his service. When she asked about his time serving, he was happy to hear her curiosity.

“Through middle school, we learned about the Constitution leading to the Constitution Test, leading me to learn more about what our veterans sacrificed their everyday lives to protect,” Dudley said. “Understanding how our country came to be and how unique our constitution is caused me to gain more respect for our veterans.”

American Legion Commander Ken Buck said whether a death happened an hour ago or a century ago, it’s important to never forget the sacrifices made.

Buck shared the stories of many war heroes, like Angus Nelson MacLean and James Frost, who were posthumously awarded World War I Purple Heart Medals back in March.

MacLean was a fireman and Frost was a first lieutenant. They died when the Coast Guard Cutter Tampa was torpedoed and sunk by a German U-Boat in the Bristol Channel near Wales.

“We are here today for people like Fireman MacLean and First Lieutenant Frost,” Buck said. “People who have given all that they can give us so that others can enjoy freedom.”

Jerry Zeborowski, Commander of the VFW, said there are over 82,000 service members remaining unaccounted for, with that number representing service members classified as killed-in-action and missing from World War II, the Korean War and Vietnam War.

38,000 of those killed are recoverable, although Zeborowski said the task is daunting and slow.

The memorial finished with a 21 Gun Salute from the Morris Color Guard and concluded with the playing of taps.